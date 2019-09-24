Shop owner blames roadworks for lack of custom

THE owner of a Newbury-based yarn and craft shop says she is in danger of closing due to the ongoing roadworks in the town.

Rebecca Castle, who runs the Damaris Craft store in Bartholomew Street, says that this year has been the worst since she started trading three years ago and now she is behind with her rent.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, she said: “I am really battling to save this business but things are not looking good.

“My customers are anxious that I remain open, but unless things improve I may have to give up.

“There is a serious lack of footfall in the town and I am convinced the roadworks have got a lot to do with it.”

Miss Castle, who moved into her current shop in April this year after trading for two years in Midgham, said: “I am really fighting hard but things are not looking good.

“Being behind with my rent is a big worry. It really is a bit of a nightmare.

“There are not as many people in the town and I am convinced the roadworks are the major cause of it. We have some lovely goods in store, but people tell me they don’t want to come into town because of the works.

There is also some antisocial behaviour in the area which doesn’t help.”

Miss Castle said that she is coming up to what is traditionally her busiest period.

However, she says that unless things improve dramatically it could come too late. The roadworks started at the beginning of the year with the aim of reducing the congestion in the town centre and were scheduled to last for nine months.

Work carried out on behalf of West Berkshire Council will include new traffic lights, removing existing pedestrian crossings and road resurfacing.