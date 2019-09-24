Sky divers take plunge in aid of children in Ghana

THREE intrepid skydivers hurled themselves 13,000ft from a plane in aid of Ramsbury-based national charity Action Through Enterprise (ATE).

The trio, all from the Hungerford and Lambourn Valley areas, are Heather White, Adam Quinn, and Tom Jackson-Eeles and they are pictured with their instructor.

The jump took place at the Hinton Skydiving Centre, Brackley, Northamptonshire.

Mr Quinn was a last-minute addition to the team, as he stood in for his younger brother Toby, who had broken his collar-bone in a school rugby match just days before the jump.

Mr Quinn, Toby, and their mother Penny Locke are long time supporters of the local charity having previously volunteered with ATE in Lawra, a small community in the Upper West of Ghana where the charity works.

ATE was started in 2012 by Sarah Gardner, a former teacher at The Winchcombe School, Newbury, to help improve the education of the children in the poverty-stricken region.

The charity is now feeding almost 1,000 children each day and has three employees in the UK and almost 30 in Ghana, supporting communities to alleviate poverty and build sustainable futures.

Its programmes include enabling access to education through school feeding and the provision of learning materials, a small business development programme, and support for disabled children and their families.

ATE is planning another Skydive in November and if you’d like to get involved, visit the website at www.ateghana. org or email admin@ateghana. org