Delays to rail services after heavy rain causes flooding at train station

Torrential rain overnight and this morning has led to flooding at Newbury train station.

Platform one is currently closed due to the flooding and trains are having to run at a reduced speed on some of the lines through the area.

Services running to and from, as well as through, Newbury are experiencing delays as a result.

The latest update from GWR states that the disruption is expected until midday.

Elsewhere across the district roads are still flooded, including Oxford Road in Speen and Falkland Road, in Wash Common, leading to treacherous conditions for the early morning commute.

There is still a yellow weather warning for rain in force until 11pm tonight, with thunderstorms predicted in the area between midday and 3pm and the rain showers continuing until late tomorrow morning.

