Two new stores confirmed for Newbury Retail Park

Shops will move into units previously occupied by Homebase and Mothercare

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

TWO new stores are to open at Newbury Retail Park.

Supermarket chain Lidl will take two thirds of the old Homebase unit on a 25-year lease, while German footwear company Deichmann will occupy half of the former Mothercare unit on a 10-year-lease.

Lidl has told NewburyToday that the new store will be in addition to its shop in London Road. 

News of the two new stores follows the opening of arts and craft superstore Hobbycraft, which moved into the 7,800 sq ft unit previously occupied by Poundworld last month.

The three new letings were completed by BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT).

Richard Kirby, Director, Property Funds, at BMO Real Estate Partners, said: “These new lettings, which further diversify the income profile of the retail park, are a clear reflection of the hard work undertaken by our team to enhance the defensive qualities of our assets.

“This recent activity signifies that there is clear appetite from retailers for the right space, and we are confident that all three lettings will be complementary to the brands we already have at the park, providing a boost to overall footfall.”

  • brunin the bear

    25/09/2019 - 12:12

    No news on Iceland going in to the Kennet centre and where is the new bowling alley?

  • NewburyLad

    25/09/2019 - 12:12

    The retail park has an appalling traffic system.

