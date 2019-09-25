Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Tickets for Thatcham fireworks display on sale soon

Event raises money for two schools

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

TICKETS for Thatcham’s The Greatest Showman’ firework display will go on sale soon.

The parent teacher associations of Francis Baily Primary and Kennet schools will be hosting their second display on the shared school field on Friday, November 8.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, with the display scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

Tickets go on sale on October 1, priced at £5 per person.

A family ticket for four can be bought in advance for £15, until November 1. 

Tickets will be on sale at the Co-op Station Road (Burdwood), Co-op A4 Petrol Station, Sweet Imagination (Kingsland Centre), Newbury Building Society – Thatcham branch (High Street), as well as at both school offices.

Visit www.fireworks.francisbailypta.co.uk for more details.

Last year’s event raised £7,800, which was split between both schools. 

