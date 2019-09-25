Appeal following public order incident in Newbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a public order incident in Newbury.

A man in a silver Ford Fiesta leaned out of a passenger window and threatened another motorist in a grey Volkswagen Golf.

Officers believe that a woman in the Fiesta was also involved.

The incident occurred around 2.50pm on Saturday, September 21 on the A4 at the junction of Faraday Road.

Anyone with information should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43190296504 or report online.