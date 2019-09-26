Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Natures Corner holding Newbury HealthFest at Corn Exchange

More than 30 exhibitors selling natural and organic products on Sunday

AN independent Newbury business is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a Health Fest this weekend.

Natures Corner will be holding Newbury HealthFest at the Corn Exchange, featuring more than 30 exhibitors selling a range of natural and organic products. Nutritional experts will also hold three talks.

The event will run from 10am and 4pm on Sunday.

Tickets cost £6 or £4 for an early bird ticket, which are available at the Corn Exchange or Natures Corner, 73 Northbrook Street.

