Natures Corner holding Newbury HealthFest at Corn Exchange
Thu, 26 Sept 2019
AN independent Newbury business is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a Health Fest this weekend.
Natures Corner will be holding Newbury HealthFest at the Corn Exchange, featuring more than 30 exhibitors selling a range of natural and organic products. Nutritional experts will also hold three talks.
The event will run from 10am and 4pm on Sunday.
Tickets cost £6 or £4 for an early bird ticket, which are available at the Corn Exchange or Natures Corner, 73 Northbrook Street.
