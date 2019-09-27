Town council hosting climate change community event this weekend

PEOPLE are being asked to share their ideas to help make Newbury net-zero carbon at an event this weekend.

Newbury Town Council is hosting a climate change community workshop, where people and groups can put forward suggestions for making the town council achieve its net-zero carbon target and reduce the community’s carbon footprint.

The town council declared a climate emergency on June 10 and its Climate Emergency Working Group (CEWG) has been exploring net-zero carbon emissions measures.

Chairman of the CEWG Chris Foster (Lib Dem, Wash Common) said: “The impacts of the climate crisis will be felt right across our community.

“We must therefore take on board as wide a range of views as we can – that’s why the proposed workshop will form a key part of the Climate Emergency Working Group’s proposals.

“We’re also keen to learn from the great work already being done by local environmental groups and ask how we as Newbury Town Council can help facilitate this.”

More than 40 attendees from local groups are expected.

The first part of the workshop will feature the town council sharing its carbon-neutral plan and other environmental actions it is considering.

The second half will gather feedback from attendees about actions to help the town as a whole become more environmentally sustainable – what they’re already working on, what else they think is important and how the council can support them.

The CEWG has commissioned a full carbon audit from the council’s operations at the town hall.

The council said this would establish a baseline figure to help reduce its impact on greenhouse gas emissions.

The CEWG has also proposed creating a Green Directory, listing local businesses and organisations that are environmentally-friendly.

The council said the directory would allow residents to make sustainable and environmentally-friendly decisions when making purchases, encouraging a shift to a greener economy.

Deputy chairman Steve Masters (Green, Speenhamland) said: “In just two short months Newbury Town Council has shown it is serious in its ambition to ensure its operations transition to a net zero carbon level.

“The audit is vital to ensure we know where we are currently and offers a target towards which we can work.

“The community workshop is recognition that we must ensure a transparent process and ensures we bring the community along as partners in this vital initiative.”

The workshop will be held between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday at Newbury Town Hall.