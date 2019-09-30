Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury fireworks tickets on sale

Zombie infection added to this year's event at Newbury Racecourse

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

Newbury Fireworks may be a record

TICKETS for the annual fireworks display at Newbury Racecourse are now on sale.

This year’s event will have an added extra scary experience for those who are feeling brave enough.

If you want to be chased by ‘infected zombies’ – and why wouldn’t you? – there is a walk-through maze.

The Zombie Infection places participants at the centre of a ‘virus outbreak’ and those taking part will be faced with infected characters.

They then have to survive the scares and infection to save the world from the ‘apocalypse’.

If that sounds a bit much, you can just opt for the fireworks.

The event, which is organised by the Lions Club of Newbury, is on Saturday, November 2.

Gates open at 5.30pm, with the display itself starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets will be available from The Corn Exchange, Tesco stores at Pinchington Lane, Northbrook Street and London Road, Newbury, Northfield Road in Thatcham, Newbury Building Society branches in Newbury, Thatcham and Hungerford and The Lodge at Newbury Racecourse.

Tickets for the maze are available from the Zombie Infection website

You will need a fireworks ticket to access the maze.

Details of this and how people can get involved in the event can be found at www.newburyfireworks.org.uk and the Lions Club of Newbury Facebook page.

