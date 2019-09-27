Thatcham road closed following sewer collapse

A collapsed sewer pipe has closed a road in Thatcham.

The pipe has collapsed in Park Lane between the Parkside Road and the Heath Lane/Floral Way roundabout.

West Berkshire Council has said the closure is believed to be in place from today until October 25.

An diversion is in place via Floral Way, Harts Hill Road and vice versa. Access will be maintained for residential access.

All enquiries should be directed to: Cappagh on 0208 947 4000 more detail about the closure can be found here.

Thames Water has been approached for comment.