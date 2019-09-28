100 homes scheme given go ahead

PLANS for 100 homes in Burghfield have been approved despite concerns over the impact on nearby ancient woodland.

West Berkshire Council has granted the Englefield Estate permission to build the homes between two ancient woodlands on land north of Dauntless Road and south of Pondhouse Farm.

The 4.24-hectare site lies between Clayhill Copse and Pondhouse Copse.

However, the planned development on Burghfield Common will have a footpath to it running through Pondhouse Copse.

The Englefield Estate said while some of this ancient woodland will be cut down, no trees will be removed, just shrubs.

Ancient woodland means it has existed since at least 1600AD.

The estate is owned by the family of Newbury MP Richard Benyon and the location was included in West Berkshire Council’s list of preferred non-strategic housing sites in 2015.

The application went before councillors at the district council’s eastern area planning after receiving 30 objections from residents.

The concerns ranged from impact on local schools and infrastructure to a rise in local traffic and safety, and the impact on ecology and trees – particularly the ancient woodland.

Burghfield parish councillors voiced their concerns about the development at the meeting on September 18.

Alison May was concerned about how the new homes would affect the local habitat.

She said: “The developer’s ecology report has not been made available to the public.

“Dormice live in hazel trees, in the same area proposed for access to Coltsfoot Close.”

She added that the council does not have an employed ecologist and the 15-metre buffer between the houses and the ancient woodland was “entirely inadequate”.

While West Berkshire Council does not currently directly employ an ecologist, it has previously subcontracted ecology work out to Hampshire County Council.

Planning consultant for the Englefield Estate Philip Brown said: “The ancient woodland isn’t going to be negatively impacted.

“No trees within the copse will need to be cut down.

“It will affect shrubs but no trees will be cut down for the footpath.

“Our detailed ecology surveys haven’t identified any dormice.”

Paul Lawrence, who also sits on Burghfield Parish Council, raised concerns about traffic, saying there were “major concerns on visibility”.

He said: “I think it will back up traffic tremendously.

“Traffic turning in is going to cause a problem.”

Mr Brown said there would be 47 extra traffic movements during rush hours.

He said: “Highways officers concluded there aren’t any issues with highway safety.

“People assume 100 houses generate 100 cars every morning.

“Nowadays people don’t leave en masse.”

District councillors voted to grant outline permission.

Only access was considered, with layout, density and appearance to be considered later.

Some residents were concerned that the road the footpath leads to, Coltsfoot Close, would have its name changed to Coltsfoot Way and vehicles would be able to access the site along with the footpath.

But West Berkshire Council principal planning officer Michael Butler said the street name will not change and there will be no vehicle access on Coltsfoot Close.

Regarding the habitat ecology report, he said: “The survey produced by the developer’s agent, we are satisfied is comprehensive.”