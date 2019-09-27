Richard Benyon: 'It was agony to witness' Prime Minister's Commons speech

Newbury MP Richard Benyon has said the Conservative Party "seems to have become the property of a reckless group of chancers".

Commenting in the Evening Standard Mr Benyon, one of 21 Conservative MPs to have the party whip withdrawn after voting against the Government, said that a "soulless Parliament" had lost its sense of purpose.

His comments follow the Supreme Court's ruling on Tuesday, which found that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful.

The Prime Minister has also been criticised for "tasteless" remarks made in the Commons about Brexit and murdered MP Jo Cox.

Writing for the Evening Standard, Mr Benyon said: "I’d hoped that the Prime Minister would know the House of Commons is a great place to be won over with a bit of charm, some humility and self-deprecating wit. All of which he has in spades.

"As it was, he came out like a snarling cornered lion, lashing out in a way that had many of us with our heads in our hands.

"It was agony to witness.

"He was followed by Jeremy Corbyn, who again failed to rise to the occasion.

"If ever there was a time when a Leader of the Opposition could have appeared like a prime-minister-in-waiting this was it."

Mr Benyon announced earlier this month that he would be standing down as MP at the next election.