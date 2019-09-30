Newbury school's masterclass with a rugby legend 

RUGBY legend David Campese put 100 boys and girls from Newbury’s Park House School through their paces when he visited last Wednesday.

Campese, who won 101 caps for Australia between 1982 and 1996, held a number of sessions through the day, giving the pupils a valuable insight into the most effective attacking moves.

He also organised training sessions and entertained them with anecdotes about his sporting career.

His visit was just before the start of the Rugby World Cup and Campese, known throughout the rugby world as ‘Campo’, called in after a visit to London and on his way to Japan for the World Cup.

Headteacher Derek Peaple said: “This was a genuine masterclass in every sense. It was fantastic to be able to start the new season with a genuine icon of the game, inspiring all with the spirit and joy of rugby.”