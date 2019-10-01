Still time to enter Step Up 4 Good 10k race

THERE'S still time to enter a 10k race which raises money for local good causes.

THE organisers of this year’s Step Up 4 Good race say there will be even more attractions for all age groups.

Greenham Trust’s annual running event takes place at Newbury Racecourse and attracts runners from far and wide.

As well as the 10k race and the family fun runs, the day will feature entertainment, competitions, a licensed bar and a number of food outlets.

One member of the public will also have the opportunity to win a ‘golden ticket’ worth £5k, which can be donated to either one good cause or split between a number of local charitable projects.

This year, there will be a visit from British middle distance runner and world champion silver medal winner Hannah England, who will start the races.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “We would like to see a lot more children from Newbury and beyond getting more active and involved in what is to be West Berkshire’s most popular event in the runner calendar.”

Step Up 4 Good takes place on Sunday, October 13.

To find out moreand to enter visit www.stepup4good.co.uk