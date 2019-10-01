Youth custody for teenage attacker

A NEWBURY teenager who beat and robbed victims in the street has been sent into youth custody.

One victim was subjected to a 20-minute ordeal as he tried to flee 19-year-old Keiran Frederick Stannard and an accomplice, Reading Crown Court heard.

Stannard also assaulted a boy aged 10, the court was told at a sentencing hearing.

John Waller, prosecuting, said on the first occasion Stannard, who lives at St Mary’s Place, was with two others when they saw their victim, a barman, leaving work in the early hours.

He added: “He noticed three males were following him.

“The three then started to attack him, punching him to the face and body while rifling through his pockets and rucksack.

“They were punching and kicking him and throwing him around.

“It was a vicious attack, which continued as he was on the ground.”

Stannard and the others took his phone and credit card, before running off.

On the second occasion, the court heard, Stannard and an accomplice pretended to befriend another man walking home at night.

Having borrowed his phone, Stannard said: “We’re keeping this. You can have it back if you give us all your money.”

Mr Waller said: “They threatened to smash his face in; they told him to go to a cashpoint and get money out.”

The victim managed to escape and they shouted after him “You’ve been robbed,” the court heard, before making off with his mobile phone and a pair of glasses.

Stannard had been convicted, at a previous hearing, of committing the robberies, one on May 6 and the other on July 2, in Reading.

He was also due to be sentenced for an offence of assault by beating and for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order and has 16 previous convictions.

Richard Wheeler, defending, referred Judge Edward Burgess to material in pre-sentence reports, which was not read in open court.

He also pointed out that his client had learning difficulties and was extremely immature.

Referring to the assault case, Judge Burgess told Stannard: “You assaulted a boy aged 10 when you tried to steal his football.”

He added: “This is the fourth breach of your CBO imposed on June last year. You have an appalling record.”

Stannard was sentenced to three years in a Young Offenders Institution.

He will spend half that time in custody and the rest on licence in the community.

No order as made for costs but Stannard was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.