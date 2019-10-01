Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

UPDATE: Road reopens

Road closed as police deal with "serious collision" this morning

Update at 2.40pm: West Berkshire Council has just reported that the road has been reopened.

Update at 2pm: Goring Lane remains closed, although police have now left the scene.

West Berkshire Council, the highways authority with responsibility for the road, has confirmed that the surface is contaminated with oil and attempts are now being made to clean it.

It is not expected that the road will reopen before the school run this afternoon.

More details will follow when a full assessment of the damage to the surface has been ascertained.

Goring Lane, in Goddards Green, is currently closed due to a serious collision.

Thames Valley Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident near Burghfield Common.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time while investigations take place.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.

 

