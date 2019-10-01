Serious collision closes two lanes of the M4

A serious collision has closed two lanes of the M4 in Berkshire today.

The accident is on the westbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 12, in the middle of the roadworks.

The hard shoulder, as well as lanes 1 and 2 are currently closed while emergency services are on the scene.

There are delays of around 40 minutes for motorists on that stretch of the road.

Highways England says it hopes to have the lanes reopened by 2.30pm.

It is the second incident on our roads today.

Earlier this morning Goring Lane, in Goddards Green near Burghfield Common, was currently closed in both directions due to a serious collision.