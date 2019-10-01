Appeal for witnesses to serious collision in Mortimer

A 25-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a crash in Mortimer today (Tuesday).

A blue Ford Fiesta and a white Volkswagen Transporter van were involved in a collision, which happened at about 7.20am in Goring Lane

The driver of the Fiesta, a 25-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the van, a 47-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The passenger in the van, a 52-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Katy Kent, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 170 1/10.

“I would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident.”