Lorry crash closes A34 near Highclere

Two in hospital after incident

A34

A crash on the A34 between Highclere and Bullington Cross is causing major delays this morning.

The incident – said to involve multiple vehicles, including a truck – occurred around 3.20am.

Two people have reportedly been hospitalised after the incident.

A southbound section of the A34 has been shut to allow for a specialist recovery operation.

Arrangements have been made for a diverted route via the A343 and A3093.

