Lorry crash closes A34 near Highclere

Wed, 02 Oct 2019
A crash on the A34 between Highclere and Bullington Cross is causing major delays this morning.
The incident – said to involve multiple vehicles, including a truck – occurred around 3.20am.
Two people have reportedly been hospitalised after the incident.
A southbound section of the A34 has been shut to allow for a specialist recovery operation.
Arrangements have been made for a diverted route via the A343 and A3093.
