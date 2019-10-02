Compton crew tee up for Thames Valley Air Ambulance

The Geoffrey Deacon Racing Crew recently held a golf tournament in support of Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Employees from the Compton-based organisation – which trains and manages racehorses – divided into nine teams for the charity event, the second they have taken part in.

Trophies for both winners and losers were presented by Grand National-winning jockey Timmy Murphy.

Altogether, £1,100 was raised for TVAA, from not only from the golf game, but also auctions, competitions and a meal held after the event.

Chief trainer Geoffrey Deacon said: “We host many social events through our club membership, but this is a fun, not too serious one.

“Knowing we are supporting the Air Ambulance – and hoping we never need them – is vital to the horse racing community.”

Living and working in a rural area with sport horses leaves the crew quite vulnerable when it comes to accessibility and emergency medical assistance.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance representative Ruth Dunkin spoke to the team about the relationship between the horse-racing community and the emergency services.

Mrs Dunkin said: “Over one-third of our calls are to rural areas like here at this golf course, and to the local downs.”

A third tournament is being planned for September 4 next year.

For more information on The Geoffrey Deacon Racing Crew, visit geoffreydeacontraining.com

TVAA’s website can be found at tvairambulance.org.uk