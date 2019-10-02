Man injured in Mortimer crash dies in hospital

A MAN has died from injuries sustained in a serious crash in Mortimer yesterday (Tuesday).

The 25-year-old was in a collision in Goring Lane at 7.25am involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Volkswagen Transporter van.

The 25-year-old, who was driving the Fiesta, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he died last night.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the van, a 47-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The passenger in the van, a 52-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Katy Kent of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are continuing to appeal for information following this incident, which is now sadly being investigated as a fatal collision.

“I would like to again ask for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, especially those with any dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with any details should all 101, quoting reference number 170 1/10."