Cheaper solar panels on offer to West Berkshire residents

10 residents need to sign up to scheme

West Berkshire Council to install solar panels on its buildings

TEN homeowners in the Newbury area could get solar panels fitted at a reduced rate under the West Berkshire Solar Streets initiative.

It is a scheme in association with solar panel providers IDDEA and introduced following West Berkshire Council’s declaration of a climate emergency plan.

It will see the cost of a 14-panel solar panel installation reduced by £1,250 to £3,750, helping to reduce carbon footprints while saving money on fuel bills. For the scheme to take place, there must be 10 homeowners prepared to take part.

A series of meetings, hosted by IDDEA and the West Berkshire Climate Action Network, is to be held to inform residents of the scheme.

They will be held at 7.30pm on October 8 and 15 at St. John’s Church in Newbury and at 7.30pm on October 2nd at Kennet School in Thatcham.

