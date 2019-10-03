Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, officers have cracked down on anti-social behaviour which had left children unable to sleep.

Also in this week's paper, a nightclub is to lose its licence. 

Meanwhile, the council has blocked requests asking for information about the regeneration of London Road.

And a care home has been told it needs to improve. 

In Hungerford news, a man has been locked up for an alcohol-fuelled road accident which devastated his victim’s life.

On the Thatcham pages, the town is preparing for the annual festival and the mayor has defended a charity event. 

On the Hampshire pages, a Tadley woman has been hailed a hero. 

And on the village page, hundreds of runners took part in a 10km.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

