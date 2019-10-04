Section of A339 to be closed overnight this weekend

DRIVERS heading south of Newbury will be diverted this weekend as three overnight closures hit the A339.

The road will be closed south of the Monks Lane/Pinchington Lane roundabout from 7pm to 5am on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The closure will be in place from the Pinchington Lane roundabout to The Swan roundabout.

A diversion for all vehicles travelling southbound towards the A34 and Basingstoke will be via the A339, the A343 (St John’s Road and Andover Road), A34, and B4640.

The diversion will be signed on site. Another diversion to Basingstoke is via Bury’s Bank Road, Crookham Hill and Thornford Road.

The closure only applies to the southbound carriageway and access will be maintained for residents.

All enquiries should be directed to 0203 577 9059.