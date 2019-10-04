Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

HERE are the top 10 restaurants in the Newbury area, according to the users of TripAdvisor at noon on Friday, October 4, along with some comments from diners.

1. Henry & Joe's, Cheap Street, Newbury
European, British
“Go, enjoy, you won't regret it and order the black pudding.”
 
2. The Sushi Maki, Market Place, Newbury
Japanese
“I had the special of the day which was great – especially the crispy tuna.”
 
3. The Fox at Peasemore
Bar, British 
“Freshly cooked bread real butter fresh fish and tasty real beef burgers.”
 
4. Spotted Dog, Cold Ash
Bar, British
“The rest of the group had Barnsley lamb and lasagne and all was amazing.”
  
5. The Flower Pot Cafe, Inch's Yard, Newbury
British, Cafe 
“My wife and I had delicious specials here for lunch.”

6. Lusso, Weavers Walk, Newbury
Italian, Pizza
“Always amazing and friendly service, with delicious pizza that hits the spot...”
 
7. The Woodspeen, Woodspeen
European, British
“... plump juicy scallops/beetroot salmon/pate, all incredible mains...”
 
8. Dew Pond Restaurant, Burghclere
European, British
“Scallops, fillet of beef and cheese were all superb.”
  
9. Fox and Hounds Donnington
Bar, British 
“I had the club salad which is one of the best salads I have ever had.”
 
10. Khonkaen Thai Cuisine, Bartholomew Street, Newbury
Asian, Thai
"Absolutely delicious vegan red Thai curry along with vegan Pad Thai...”

Do you agree with this top 10 or do you have other suggestions? Leave a comment below.

