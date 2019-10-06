Lib Dem MEP appointed president of Cambridge society

Judith Bunting, who stood for the Liberal Democrats in Newbury at the 2015 and 2017 general elections, has been appointed president of Cambridge University’s Fitzwilliam Society.

Ms Bunting, now a Lib Dem MEP for the South East of England, was among the first intakes of females into Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge 40 years ago and the society is the college’s alumni association, harking back to its origins as a society which offered places for undergraduates unable to afford membership of a college.

Ms Bunting said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed president of the society.

“The history of the college as a place that has always helped students from across society is important to me.

“Coming from a state school, I know that I had no more thought of going to Cambridge than going to the Moon – until Fitzwilliam reached out.

“To have been one of the first female students to attend this college was an amazing experience.

“I look forward to using my new role to help the college in its work to widen access to Cambridge University to students from a real range of backgrounds.”

Notable alumni from Fitzwilliam College include former Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz and Sky News political editor Beth Rigby.