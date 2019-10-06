Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Lib Dem MEP appointed president of Cambridge society

Judith Bunting was among college's first female intake

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Judith Bunting

Judith Bunting - Liberal Democrat

Judith Bunting, who stood for the Liberal Democrats in Newbury at the 2015 and 2017 general elections, has been appointed president of Cambridge University’s Fitzwilliam Society.

Ms Bunting, now a Lib Dem MEP for the South East of England, was among the first intakes of females into Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge 40 years ago and the society is the college’s alumni association, harking back to its origins as a society which offered places for undergraduates unable to afford membership of a college.

Ms Bunting said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed president of the society.

“The history of the college as a place that has always helped students from across society is important to me.

“Coming from a state school, I know that I had no more thought of going to Cambridge than going to the Moon – until Fitzwilliam reached out.

“To have been one of the first female students to attend this college was an amazing experience.

“I look forward to using my new role to help the college in its work to widen access to Cambridge University to students from a real range of backgrounds.”

Notable alumni from Fitzwilliam College include former Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz and Sky News political editor Beth Rigby.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • NewburyLad

    06/10/2019 - 08:08

    We don't agree with the appointment as we weren't informed of what the role would mean. There should be a second vote on the appointment, and if she is chosen again we still won't accept her to that appointment.

    Reply

Thatcham teenagers charged for endangering drivers

Thatcham teenagers charged for endangering drivers

The top 10 restaurants in the Newbury area?

The top 10 restaurants in Newbury area?

Armed gang caught in Hungerford jailed

Armed gang caught in Hungerford jailed

Get a McDonald's delivered straight to your door

Get a McDonald's delivered straight to your door

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33