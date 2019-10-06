Thatcham man faces money laundering charges

A Thatcham man has been sent to the crown court on a charge of money laundering.

Nana Owusu, who lives at St Thomas Court, appeared for a preliminary hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 12.

The 43-year-old was charged with concealing, disguising, transferring or removing criminal property between November 27 and November 30, 2016.

The court sent the matter to Reading Crown Court where it will be heard by a judge and, in the event of a not guilty plea, by a jury. Mr Owusu was released on unconditional bail.