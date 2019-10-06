Have your say on future of the canal

NEWBURY residents are being urged to have their say on the future of the Kennet and Avon Canal before the end of a public consultation later this month.

A Design Statement prepared by the town council canal corridor working group can now be viewed in the town hall.

It details the history, character and function of the canal, as well as recommending planning policies regarding future developments along the canal corridor.

The statement also addresses enhancing access to the canal, maintaining and improving the towpath and building development, especially on the eastern side of the canal below Victoria Park as the light industrial areas give way to housing.

There are also proposals for the future development of the Wharf and West Mills and it also encourages West Berkshire Council to complete conservation area appraisals to provide greater protection for the heritage and character of the canal corridor.

Town councillor Gary Norman, who chairs the canal corridor working group, said: “The canal runs right through the heart of our town and has played a key role in the social and economic development of Newbury.

“It continues to benefit a wide range of users, from boats to cyclists and pedestrians, as well as anglers and canoeists.

“It is also of tremendous environmental and ecological value to the town as it is a home to a variety of wildlife and plants.

“Measures and designs that enhance the canal corridor can help to promote the utilisation of the waterways.

“This has the potential to enhance the wellbeing of people who live and work in Newbury.

“If you share our passion and want to protect and improve the canal corridor, then we would love to hear your views and ideas.”

Newbury Town Council leader Martin Colston said: “This is a really exciting project and the number of partners who are working with us proves how important this is for Newbury.

“The Canal and River Trust, the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust and Inland Waterways UK have all been of tremendous assistance to us.

“Locally, West Berkshire Spokes, West Berkshire Ramblers, the Newbury Society, The Secret Garden Project, the canoe club, anglers and the marinas are all involved.

“The council could not have completed this project without their input and assistance.”

As part of the consultation process, the council is holding a coffee morning in the Town Hall on Saturday, October 12, from 10am to 1pm.

Members of the working group will be in attendance to answer questions.

The consultation runs until Sunday, October 27.

Responses can be posted by email, at the town hall or online at https://newbury.gov.uk/canal-corridor-consultation.php