Thatcham teenagers charged for endangering drivers

Three teenagers from Thatcham have been charged with criminal damage and causing danger to road users on the M4.

The charges relate to a series of incidents near to junction 13 of the M4 on June 7 last year when vehicles were struck with objects thrown from an overbridge near Hermitage.

The three teenagers, all 17-year-old boys, have been charged with the following offences:

Criminal damage to property – value over £5,000

Causing danger to road users

Conspire to destroy/damage property of a value unknown

Conspiracy to commit criminal damage – recklessly endangering life

Conspiracy to damage/destroy property with intent to endanger life

The boys will all appear at Reading Youth Court on Wednesday, October 16.

The teenagers cannot be named for legal reasons.