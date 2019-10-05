Thatcham teenagers charged for endangering drivers
Sat, 05 Oct 2019
Three teenagers from Thatcham have been charged with criminal damage and causing danger to road users on the M4.
The charges relate to a series of incidents near to junction 13 of the M4 on June 7 last year when vehicles were struck with objects thrown from an overbridge near Hermitage.
The three teenagers, all 17-year-old boys, have been charged with the following offences:
Criminal damage to property – value over £5,000
Causing danger to road users
Conspire to destroy/damage property of a value unknown
Conspiracy to commit criminal damage – recklessly endangering life
Conspiracy to damage/destroy property with intent to endanger life
The boys will all appear at Reading Youth Court on Wednesday, October 16.
The teenagers cannot be named for legal reasons.