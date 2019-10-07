Teenagers arrested after serious collision leaves man injured

TWO boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested after a man in his sixties was hit by a car in Tilehurst.

Police said that a black Vauxhall Corsa travelling from City Road into Little Heath Road mounted the pavement multiple times before hitting a pedestrian at 3pm yesterday (Sunday).

A man in his sixties sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

Approximately five men who were in the car ran away from the scene.

A 14-year-old boy, from Tilehurst, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, using a vehicle without third party insurance, driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to stop after a road accident. He has been released under investigation.

A 15-year-old boy, also from Tilehurst, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, using a vehicle without third party insurance, driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop after a road accident and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Martin-Dye, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: "I am appealing for witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

"This incident happened in the middle of the afternoon, when I believe there is a high chance that people will have seen what has happened.

"Also, I would ask drivers who were in the area at the time to check their dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could help with our investigation.

"If anyone has any information, please call the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43190309489.

"Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."