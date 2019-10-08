Healthy future for Natures Corner

NEWBURY’S only independent natural health store celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special event at the weekend.

Natures Corner, in Northbrook Street, invited its loyal customers and other guests to Newbury HealthFest at the Corn Exchange.

The day was a huge success, with more than 30 natural health suppliers selling a plethora of goodies including tasty treats, natural bodycare, the latest supplementation and informative talks with top nutritional experts.

The original store opened in Bartholomew Street in 1999 when sisters Liz Chandler and Caroline Withers felt there was a growing need to offer information and products to support a healthy lifestyle.

Mrs Withers died in 2010 and the next couple of years saw the development of a new partnership, with Anita Wylie bringing her marketing creativity and customer service skills to complement the strategic and managerial skills of Mrs Chandler.

After trading in Bartholomew Street for 15 years, the pair decided in 2016 to relocate and become one of only a few independent retailers in Northbrook Street.

Mrs Chandler said: “The store is built around strong values and a clear desire to guide people to achieve the best health they can, within their own parameters.

“Here’s to the next 20 years.”