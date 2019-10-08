Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Man left with broken eye socket following petrol station assault

Newbury man arrested in connection with incident in Padworth

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

police

A NEWBURY man has been arrested following an assault in Padworth which left the victim with a broken eye socket. 

A 48-year-old man had arranged to meet another man at the Shell petrol station on the A4 to return a mobile phone that he had found.

But the man he had arranged to meet punched him in the face, leaving him with a broken eye socket, a fractured cheek and bruising.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, which occurred on Sunday, September 29 at about 12.25pm.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tara Hamilton, based at Newbury police station, said: "This was a serious assault which resulted in the victim requiring hospital treatment.

"I would appeal for anyone with any information relating to this incident to come forward. I would especially like to appeal to anyone with any dash-cam footage to get in touch.

"If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43190301253."

A 26-year-old man from Newbury has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail until October 27.

Thatcham teenagers charged for endangering drivers

Thatcham teenagers charged for endangering drivers

The top 10 restaurants in the Newbury area?

The top 10 restaurants in Newbury area?

Teenagers arrested after serious collision leaves man injured

Teenagers arrested in connection with serious collision

Have your say on future of the canal

Have your say on future of the canal

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33