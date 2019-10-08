Man left with broken eye socket following petrol station assault

A NEWBURY man has been arrested following an assault in Padworth which left the victim with a broken eye socket.

A 48-year-old man had arranged to meet another man at the Shell petrol station on the A4 to return a mobile phone that he had found.

But the man he had arranged to meet punched him in the face, leaving him with a broken eye socket, a fractured cheek and bruising.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, which occurred on Sunday, September 29 at about 12.25pm.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tara Hamilton, based at Newbury police station, said: "This was a serious assault which resulted in the victim requiring hospital treatment.

"I would appeal for anyone with any information relating to this incident to come forward. I would especially like to appeal to anyone with any dash-cam footage to get in touch.

"If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43190301253."

A 26-year-old man from Newbury has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail until October 27.