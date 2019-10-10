Firewalk planned in Newbury

FANCY walking across hot coals to raise money for charity?

A firewalk, the first of its kind to be held in West Berkshire, will take place at Newbury Rugby Club next weekend.

All the money raised from the firewalk will help Marie Curie provide expert care, guidance and support for people with a terminal illness, and their families, to get the most from the time they have left.

Marie Curie nurses work night and day, in people’s homes, providing hands-on care and vital emotional support and the Marie Curie hospices offer specialist round-the-clock care.

This event is a different kind of sponsored walk that requires no training, just a brave heart and a positive attitude.

Professionals will be on hand to give a full briefing before you walk barefoot over the hot coals.

Family and friends are welcome to go along to the rugby club where the bar will open, food will be served and music will be playing.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer firewalkers on as they step out on to the hot coals.

The firewalk will take place on October 18 at 6pm.

To take part, visit www.trybooking.co.uk/KAV or call community fundraiser Fiona Turner on 07834 106957.

For more information about the charity and its work, visit mariecurie.org.uk/help