Councillor arrested at Extinction Rebellion protest

Thu, 10 Oct 2019
A West Berkshire councillor has been arrested at an Extinction Rebellion protest in London.
Green Party member Steve Masters – who represents the Speen ward – was detained on Monday.
He has subsequently been released.
Mr Masters said: “I would like to thank all the well wishes I have received since Monday evening.
“My thoughts go out to the many people who remain out on the streets and to those around the world who are already feeling the effects of the climate emergency.
“I was arrested on a peaceful protest and have been released without conditions while the police decide what to do.
“I hope you’ll understand that I’m not able to make any comment on this until the police have decided what further action, if any, they intend to take.”
More than 500 protesters were arrested over the first two days of the protest this week, which seeks to spur more robust government action on climate change.
NoisyNortherner
10/10/2019 - 15:03
The actions of Steve and the others protesting should be applauded, not stigmatised. They are rightly standing up for the most important issue facing the world at the moment. The governments and companies of the world won't change quickly enough if business as usual continues. Disruption is required for anything meaningful to happen.
Reply
NewburyLad
10/10/2019 - 13:01
It seems this person is not fit to be a councillor in our area. What can be done to get him removed?
Reply
brunin the bear
10/10/2019 - 12:12
Nice to see him SO happy about it, bless.
Reply