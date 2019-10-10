Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Councillor arrested at Extinction Rebellion protest

Speen's Steve Masters one of over 500 detained in London

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

A West Berkshire councillor has been arrested at an Extinction Rebellion protest in London.

Green Party member Steve Masters – who represents the Speen ward – was detained on Monday.

He has subsequently been released.

Mr Masters said: “I would like to thank all the well wishes I have received since Monday evening.

“My thoughts go out to the many people who remain out on the streets and to those around the world who are already feeling the effects of the climate emergency.

“I was arrested on a peaceful protest and have been released without conditions while the police decide what to do.

“I hope you’ll understand that I’m not able to make any comment on this until the police have decided what further action, if any, they intend to take.”

More than 500 protesters were arrested over the first two days of the protest this week, which seeks to spur more robust government action on climate change.

  • NoisyNortherner

    10/10/2019 - 15:03

    The actions of Steve and the others protesting should be applauded, not stigmatised. They are rightly standing up for the most important issue facing the world at the moment. The governments and companies of the world won't change quickly enough if business as usual continues. Disruption is required for anything meaningful to happen.

  • NewburyLad

    10/10/2019 - 13:01

    It seems this person is not fit to be a councillor in our area. What can be done to get him removed?

  • brunin the bear

    10/10/2019 - 12:12

    Nice to see him SO happy about it, bless.

