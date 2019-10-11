Two crashes on A339 in rush-hour

The top 10 restaurants in Thatcham?
Fri, 11 Oct 2019
The car being removed from the Sainsbury's roundabout
THERE have been two crashes on the A339 in Newbury town centre this morning.
A car left the road near the police station before 8am and another crashed into the barrier on the Robin Hood roundabout near the fire station.
Traffic appears to be at its normal slow pace into town towards the Sainsbury's roundabout.
The car was cleared from the police station at 8.30am.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Grumpy
11/10/2019 - 14:02
Its about time they sorted that Sainsburys roundabout out, its downright dangerous, with some junctions having lights, and others not. Why is it taking so long to put the new lights in ?
Reply