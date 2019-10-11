Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Two crashes on A339 in rush-hour

Accidents near police station and on Robin Hood roundabout

Andy Murrill

Andy Murrill

andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886625

Two crashes on A339 in rush-hour

The car being removed from the Sainsbury's roundabout

THERE have been two crashes on the A339 in Newbury town centre this morning.

A car left the road near the police station before 8am and another crashed into the barrier on the Robin Hood roundabout near the fire station. 

Traffic appears to be at its normal slow pace into town towards the Sainsbury's roundabout.

The car was cleared from the police station at 8.30am.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Grumpy

    11/10/2019 - 14:02

    Its about time they sorted that Sainsburys roundabout out, its downright dangerous, with some junctions having lights, and others not. Why is it taking so long to put the new lights in ?

    Reply

Lorry driver 'had no time to react' before hitting school minibus, inquest told

Prior's Court inquest

Man left with broken eye socket following petrol station assault

Man left with broken eye socket following petrol station assault

Teenagers arrested after serious collision leaves man injured

Teenagers arrested in connection with serious collision

Two crashes on A339 in rush-hour

Two crashes on A339 in rush-hour

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33