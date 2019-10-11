Jamie Theakston stops off in Hungerford on 650-mile bike ride

Heart radio presenter Jamie Theakston stopped off in Hungerford on the penultimate day of his epic 650-mile charity bike ride from Edinburgh to London.

Mr Theakston, who presents the breakfast show with Amanda Holden, grabbed a bite to eat and refuelled at the John O'Gaunt pub before continuing his journey towards Reading and Windsor.

He has spent the last week battling extreme weather and gruelling hills on his cross country 'BikeBritain' ride and completed the final stretch of his challenge this morning, arriving back at the studio in London's Leicester Square to a hero's welcome.

It has just been announced that Mr Theakston has raised a staggering £421,000 for Global's Make Some Noise – a charity that supports small charities across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News on his Hungerford pit stop, he said: "Nothing could have prepared me for how hard this was going to be. It has taken it out of me, physically, mentally and emotionally.

"Before I started I thought 'it will be alright, it's all downhill, we'll stop off at a couple of pubs and have a cycle through the countryside' – how wrong I was.

"I wasn't expecting brutal rain and brutal hills.

"There have been times where I have really struggled to motivate myself, but then I remember why I'm doing it.

"Some of the kids I have met along the way are just amazing people. I've actually got quite emotional. That is what kept me going."