Greenham Trust's Step Up 4 Good 10k race this weekend

Runners young and old are gearing up for Sunday’s Step Up 4 Good event at Newbury Racecourse.

It is the fourth year Greenham Trust has organised the event and to date more than 1,800 people have taken part, helping to raise money for a number of charitable projects.

There are warm-up sessions before each race with the family mini-mile being the first race of the day, followed by a para mini mile and a 3K race ahead of the main event, the 10K, which is aimed at the more serious runners.

All runners will be micro-chipped, given a free T-shirt and finishers will receive a medal to mark their achievement.

World championship silver medallist middle distance runner Hannah England will start each race and cheer along the runners.

There will be plenty of entertainment for the spectators, with the Race Village offering a wide range of food, refreshments, a DJ and children’s entertainment.

Greenham Trust is also offering local state schools the chance to enter a prize draw to win £500 towards a project of their choice.

Schools entering 10 or more runners will be automatically entered.

The Race Village opens at 8.30am, when the runners can collect their numbers.

The family mini-mile starts at 9.30am, followed by the para mini-mile at 9.31am, the 3K at 10.20am and the 10K at 11.10am.

Online entries are now closed, but entrants can pay on the day.

For more information, visit www.stepup4good.co.uk/getinvolved