Bucklebury beer festival takes place today (Sat)

Range of local beers and ciders will be on offer at free event

Bucklebury beer festival takes place today

THE 11th annual Bucklebury Beerfest takes place this Saturday.

Once again the event will feature a range of beers from breweries around the area, including the West Berkshire Brewery at Yattendon, Indigenous Brewery, Chaddleworth, Ramsbury Brewery and Bond Brewery, Wokingham.

Tutts Clump cider will also be available.

Brewed in the hamlet of Tutts Clump, the brewery is a family business run by Tim Wale and his wife and five daughters.

As well as the beer and cider, it will be a fun day for the whole family, with an array of locally-produced food on the barbecue, trade stalls, a tea tent, children’s entertainment and a dog show.

Entrance is free and the beer festival takes place at the recreation ground in Bucklebury from noon.

Profits from the day will go towards maintaining the village hall.

