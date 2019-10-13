Mortimer named fire station of the year

MORTIMER was named Fire Station of the Year at the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service awards.

The retained crew at the station was honoured for increasing the number of volunteer on-call firefighters over the last 12 months, leading to an improved service to the village and surrounding areas.

Chief fire officer Trevor Ferguson said: “This year has been a very challenging and rewarding year for the service, so it is crucial that we take the time to reflect on the personal contributions of all those that attended the evening.”

The presentations took place at the Hilton hotel on Kennet Island, Reading, on Friday, September 27.

Mortimer Fire Station watch manager Geoff Bushnell, said: “We are very proud and honoured to receive the award of Fire Station of the Year.

“The crew at Mortimer have worked very hard to provide a more resilient service to our community.

“We have substantially increased the number of firefighters at Mortimer, with many committing hours of work in order to pass qualifications to enable the station to be available to attend emergency incidents.

“Over this next year we will be continuing with this work whilst managing family life and full-time jobs.

“We are extremely grateful and thankful to them for helping us to provide this service to the community.”