Local group, smallest in the country, wins national award

A WEST Berkshire group has won a national award for its work in championing local health issues and helping to tackle rough sleeping.

Healthwatch West Berkshire (HWWB) won the Improving Health and Social Care Award at the 2019 Healthwatch England Network Awards.

The award recognises Healthwatch groups that have used people’s views to make tangible improvements to local health and social care services.

HWWB, the smallest Healthwatch in the country, scooped the award for its work on helping homeless people in West Berkshire and also for its 2018 report which highlighted experiences of health and social care for rough sleepers in the district.

HWWB board chairman Mike Fereday said: “I am extremely pleased that HWWB has been recognised in the awards, especially for such extremely important work among a vulnerable community.

“The board, team and volunteers strive to make positive changes in the local area and it is gratifying to have recognition for the work being undertaken in West Berkshire.”

Healthwatch England said the report had helped “create real change” and led to The Homeless Strategy Group being set up.

The report found that health services and statutory bodies were struggling to understand the needs of rough sleepers and homeless people.

Working with the local homeless charities, including Newbury Soup Kitchen, Loose Ends, West Berkshire Homeless, Eight Bells for Mental Health and the statutory bodies, 14 of HWWB’s recommendations have been taken forward.

These include a multi-agency plan of support for rough sleepers in winter.

An NHS health and dental outreach team for rough sleepers and the homeless and a new My Right To Healthcare card have also been launched to help people understand the health care rights of the homeless.

The Homeless Strategy Group (HSG) has brought together homeless charities, the police, housing and health agencies to work towards common aims.

HWWB has called for, and is working towards, an end to rough sleeping in the district by 2020, seven years ahead of the Government target.

HWWB chief officer Andrew Sharp said: “As one of the smallest Healthwatch’s in the country, I am immensely proud of the team and our voluntary board.

“We work hard to improve the health and social care outcomes of everyone in our community, working with volunteers, charities and statutory bodies everyday.

“However, it is particularly pleasing to be recognised for our work with the homeless and rough sleepers.

“There was a larger percentage of rough sleepers in West Berkshire than in some of the country’s major cities and now that percentage is dropping.

“We have helped make real change in the area, but we cannot do this sort of work without the input of our community.

“Therefore, I would urge everyone to contact us with feedback or come and volunteer if you want to see improvements in local health and social care services – your voice counts.”

Healthwatch England national director Imelda Redmond said: “The awards demonstrate the breadth of issues local Healthwatch groups work on every year.>kern<

“Their work makes sure people’s experiences are placed at the heart of the services they receive.

“I’d like to acknowledge and thank all the network and congratulate those who took part, they have done their communities proud.”