Diversion after major crash in Aldermaston

Special traffic arrangements may run into Monday

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

Police have closed off a section of the A340 outside Aldermaston after a vehicle reversed into a property in the village.

Traffic is currently being routed around the village green, and it is understood that this arrangement may still be in effect on Monday.

Emergency services declared an incident on Sunday morning after a lorry reportedly reversed into a semi-detached house at the end of The Street.

Police believe the building to be unstable, and have cordoned it off to motorists.

Tenants were present at the time of the crash, and have been removed.

They are believed to have escaped unharmed.

Aldermaston Parish Council Chair Dave Shirt said: "The house has been deemed 'unsafe', and could collapse at any moment.

"We've said for ages that it's wrong that large vehicles should be able to pass through a conservation area with so many listed vehicles.

"It's going to be pretty chaotic tomorrow."

