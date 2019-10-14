Funeral of PC Andrew Harper to take place today

The funeral of the police officer killed while responding to an incident in West Berkshire in the summer will take place today.

Hundreds of mourners are expected to pay their respects to newly-married PC Andrew Harper, who died after attending reports of a burglary in Bradfield Southend on August 15.

A private funeral for family and friends will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in St Aldates, Oxford, at 11am.

But members of the public are invited to join his colleagues who will be lining the processional route that his cortege will take through the city to pay their respects to him.

PC Harper, who married his wife Lissie just four weeks before he was killed, died of multiple injuries and today all flags across the Thames Valley Police force will be flown at half mast.

Today, we pay our respects to our friend and colleague PC Andrew Harper. #RIPPCHarper pic.twitter.com/mWdTaZQcp4 — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) 14 October 2019

Road closures will be in place close to the cathedral to accommodate the funeral procession.

PC Harper’s family has requested that no flowers be brought to the city centre or thrown at the cortege but instead people make a donation to either Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hosptial or Blue Cross Rehoming Centre.

A JustGiving page, set up by Thames Valley Police Federation after PC Harper’s death, has already raised more than £320,000 for his family.

Three people have been charged with PC Harper’s murder and remain in custody.

18-year-old Henry Long and two 17-year-old boys – who cannot be named for legal reasons – have been charged with murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, has been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The case against 20-year-old Jed Foster, who was also initially charged with murder, has been "discontinued" after prosecutors said there was "no realistic prospect of conviction".