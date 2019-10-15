Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Bridge damaged in crash remains closed

Burghfield Bridge is currently closed and police are on the scene

road ahead closed

A car has narrowly avoided plunging into the water after crashing through the brick wall on Burghfield bridge today (Tuesday).

Parts of the bridge have been badly damaged in the incident and it remains closed at the present time.

Thames Valley Police are currently at the scene on Burghfield Road, close to the Cunning Man pub, and it is believed a "substantial stretch" of the bridge's parapet has been destroyed by the impact of the crash.

Burghfield Road, from its junction with Pingewood Road North to its junction with Underwood Road, will be closed until further notice.

Updates will follow when available.

