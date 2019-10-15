Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

UPDATE 16/10/19: Burghfield bridge has been reopened

Bridge was currently closed off after an accident yesterday

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

road ahead closed

Update at 9.30am on Wednesday, October 16: Burghfield bridge has been reopened, following the accident yesterday.

A car has narrowly avoided plunging into the water after crashing through the brick wall on Burghfield bridge today (Tuesday).

Parts of the bridge have been badly damaged in the incident and it remains closed at the present time.

Thames Valley Police are currently at the scene on Burghfield Road, close to the Cunning Man pub, and it is believed a "substantial stretch" of the bridge's parapet has been destroyed by the impact of the crash.

Burghfield Road, from its junction with Pingewood Road North to its junction with Underwood Road, will be closed until further notice.

Updates will follow when available.

