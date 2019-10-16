Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Council will not answer NWN's Brexit questions

Newbury Weekly News asks what plans are in place for no deal scenario

PRIOR to the confidential slides being leaked, West Berkshire Council had refused to answer the Newbury Weekly News’ questions regarding the impact of a no-deal Brexit on its residents. 

The NWN asked to see copies of risk assessments in the event of a no deal from the council, the Government and the Thames Valley Local Resilience Forum.

However, each attempt was refused, with the Ministry for Housing Communities and Local Government originally denying that it had the information. 

The council had said it held a number of documents on the potential impacts of Brexit on the district, which were “frequently changing”.

It said that it could not provide information as disclosure would be “likely to inhibit the free and frank provision of advice and exchange of views for the purposes of deliberation and prejudice the effective conduct of public affairs”.

The NWN asked:  

  • Now that the Government has released the Yellowhammer documents for a no-deal Brexit, can the council provide its latest strategy for preparing for a no-deal Brexit?
  • How is the council assessing the risk? (RAG, High, medium, low etc)
  • How many risks have been identified?
  • How many of these are high, medium and low?
  • Has the council established a team or committee to work on this?
  • How much officer time is being spent on Brexit preparations?
  • What arrangements does the council have regarding the supply of medicines to the care homes it operates?
  • How many EU nationals are employed by the council?
  • How many residents does the council think will be impacted by the EU citizens resettlement scheme?
  • What impact does the council expect a no-deal Brexit to have on its adult social care provision?
  • What discussions has the council held with businesses and farmers to gauge the perception and impact of a no-deal Brexit?
  • What impact does the council expect no deal to have on business rates and those businesses operating just-in-time approaches?

The council said it would not answer any of the questions.

Instead, it has directed residents to a website providing links to Brexit preparation advice: https://info.westberks.gov.uk/article/36342   

Thames Valley Police also refused the request, saying it could neither confirm nor deny that it held the information.

The force cited national security, international relations, law enforcement and health and safety as grounds for refusal. 

“To confirm or deny whether information is or isn’t held in respect of risk assessments, in preparation for leaving the EU, would reveal which forces have plans in place and which forces do not,” the force said.

“This knowledge would enable criminals and terrorists to geographically map force areas which are ‘vulnerable’, thereby rendering them easy targets.”

  • brunin the bear

    16/10/2019 - 09:09

    Can you blame them. Keep calm and carry on.

