Council will not answer NWN's Brexit questions
Wed, 16 Oct 2019
PRIOR to the confidential slides being leaked, West Berkshire Council had refused to answer the Newbury Weekly News’ questions regarding the impact of a no-deal Brexit on its residents.
The NWN asked to see copies of risk assessments in the event of a no deal from the council, the Government and the Thames Valley Local Resilience Forum.
However, each attempt was refused, with the Ministry for Housing Communities and Local Government originally denying that it had the information.
The council had said it held a number of documents on the potential impacts of Brexit on the district, which were “frequently changing”.
It said that it could not provide information as disclosure would be “likely to inhibit the free and frank provision of advice and exchange of views for the purposes of deliberation and prejudice the effective conduct of public affairs”.
The NWN asked:
The council said it would not answer any of the questions.
Instead, it has directed residents to a website providing links to Brexit preparation advice: https://info.westberks.gov.uk/article/36342
Thames Valley Police also refused the request, saying it could neither confirm nor deny that it held the information.
The force cited national security, international relations, law enforcement and health and safety as grounds for refusal.
“To confirm or deny whether information is or isn’t held in respect of risk assessments, in preparation for leaving the EU, would reveal which forces have plans in place and which forces do not,” the force said.
“This knowledge would enable criminals and terrorists to geographically map force areas which are ‘vulnerable’, thereby rendering them easy targets.”
Article comments
brunin the bear
16/10/2019 - 09:09
Can you blame them. Keep calm and carry on.
Reply