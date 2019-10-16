Sainsbury's roundabout traffic lights to be switched on next week

The roadworks on the Sainsbury’s roundabout in Newbury look set to end next week, as the district council prepares for another road closure elsewhere in the town.

On Tuesday (October 22) all the roadworks will be removed and the traffic lights switched on ahead of the closure of Market Street.

This latest town centre closure, which could last for up to five weeks, is to enable a sewer to be installed as part of the multi-million pound regeneration of the area. The project will see 200 new homes built on the site of the old bus station.

Market Street will be closed from Mayors Lane to West Berkshire Council’s offices from Monday, October 28 until around December 1.

Bus services will also be affected by the works. Kennections 2 and 3 will be diverted during this time and Kennections 4 and 6 will not serve Newbury Railway Station while the closure is in place.

Councillor Richard Somner, Executive Member for Transport, said: "This road closure is needed to allow some important infrastructure to be laid for the next stage of the Market Street regeneration.

"Our Highways team have worked very hard to complete the A339 improvement works before this closure comes into effect and this will help the situation.

"I know motorists never welcome news of roadworks but the Council works hard to balance the need for utility works as well as its own highways improvements programme.

“Every year the Council receives thousands of requests from utility companies wanting to work on roads in West Berkshire. We work hard to coordinate this work to keep our roads moving and minimise the impact on motorists."

In a statement West Berkshire Council thanked motorists for their patience while these works are completed and advised them to avoid the area where possible and allow extra time for their journeys.

The following diversions will be in place during the road closure:

Clockwise - Cheap Street, Bear Lane, A339 (southbound), St John's Road, Newtown Road and Batholomew Street.

Anti-clockwise - Bartholomew Street, Newtown Road, A339 (northbound) and Cheap Street.