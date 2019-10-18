Celebrating work of motor neurone disease volunteers

VOLUNTEERS working tirelessly in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association have been praised by the chairman of West Berkshire Council.

Graham Pask paid tribute to the charity’s Reading and West Berkshire branch on Sunday – 40 years to the day that the national association was first founded.

Speaking at a special ‘thank you’ lunch in Basildon Village Hall, Upper Basildon, Mr Pask said: “You are incredible in the work that you do. I applaud you, it is exemplary.

“I have learned a lot about motor neurone disease through you.”

More than 60 fundraisers, supporters and people living with the life-limiting neurological disease shared their inspiring stories at the event, which is organised by the branch’s volunteers every two years.

Fundraisers included 78-year-old retired vicar, Rev Clive Jones, from Compton, who is expecting to have raised about £7,000 from his recent tandem skydive over Salisbury Plain.

Branch spokesman Jane Gilbert said: “We are so grateful to all our supporters and fundraisers for the amazing challenges they have conquered to help us fight this devastating disease.

“Forty years after the charity was founded, we are looking to the future with a fresh optimism that we will deliver our vision of a world free from MND.”