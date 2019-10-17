Compton consultation on Pirbright redevelopment

Compton residents are being urged to have their say over a development which will significantly increase the size of the village.

Developer Homes England will hold a public consultation next month on its plans for the future redevelopment of a derelict site, which was formerly operated by the Pirbright Institute.

It is then expected to submit a formal application by Christmas.

Under the scheme, the site off Churn Road and High Street is to be converted into housing.

Ultimately, Homes England hopes to build a large number of new dwellings.

The firm – the Government’s housing accelerator which specialises in affordable homes – currently owns and manages the site.

It is working in conjunction with consultancy AECOM to deliver the project.

A public engagement event is scheduled to take place at the Wilkins Centre on Thursday, November 7, from 12.30pm to 8pm.

Anybody with queries and concerns is invited to drop in on the day.

Efforts have been made to raise awareness of the event, with leaflets distributed to neighbouring residences.

Until 2015, the Pirbright Institute – an international leader in animal disease research – operated on the premises.

The institute was a major employer in Compton and the decision to transfer it all to Surrey was controversial.

The site is within a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

This factor – coupled with the rapid expansion of the village – is likely to be a major concern for locals.

Last month, Compton Parish Council conducted a sweeping survey of the site.

Councillors preferred residential development, with certain conditions attached.

The report stated: “The redevelopment of the institute for a residential-led mixed-use scheme will be supported … provided that the quantum of residential development remains for 140 dwellings and any greater number of dwellings demonstrates it will not harm the character of the village and the community.”

Ridgeway district councillor Carolyne Culver (Green) – who represents Compton – urged residents to attend the consultation.

She said: “[Homes England] propose building 250 homes on the site. Villagers had understood it would be no more than 140 homes.

“This would be a 40 per cent increase in the size of the village.

“There are important issues to be considered – traffic, housing mix, impact on doctors’ surgery and schools, sustainable building, green space.

“Please drop in and make your views known.”