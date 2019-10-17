Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

See inside the most popular house in Newbury on Zoopla

THIS three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in West Mills is the most-viewed home on property website Zoopla over the past 30 days.

The riverside town centre property, which requires modernisation, benefits from its own fishing rights and parking and has been viewed online 905 times in the past month.

It has a guide price of £350,000 and estate agent Jones Robinson wants best and final offers by Monday, October 21 – (01635) 282154.

  • Klaus

    17/10/2019 - 19:07

    more disguised advertising!

