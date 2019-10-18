Pangbourne man caught drink driving

A PANGBOURNE man has been banned from the roads and fined after he was caught drink-driving.

Police officers spotted Andrew Scott, of Horseshoe Road, leaving a petrol station shop carrying two bottles of wine on July 1.

The officers then watched the 53-year-old drive past their marked police car and, following a roadside breath test, arrested him on suspicion of drink-driving.

Subsequent tests showed that Mr Scott was more than twice the legal limit and he was charged on September 23.

He pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 10 and was banned from driving for two years and fined £200 the next day.

Neighbourhood sergeant Dan Lond, based at Pangbourne Police Station, said: “Drink-driving is not acceptable under any circumstances and I am pleased with this outcome.

“In this particular case, the defendant was intending to drive for less than one mile, which he could have quite easily walked.”