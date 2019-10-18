Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Pangbourne man caught drink driving

Man seen buying wine and followed by officers

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

police

A PANGBOURNE man has been banned from the roads and fined after he was caught drink-driving. 

Police officers spotted Andrew Scott, of Horseshoe Road, leaving a petrol station shop carrying two bottles of wine on July 1. 

The officers then watched the 53-year-old drive past their marked police car and, following a roadside breath test, arrested him on suspicion of drink-driving.

Subsequent tests showed that Mr Scott was more than twice the legal limit and he was charged on September 23. 

He pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 10 and was banned from driving for two years and fined £200 the next day. 

Neighbourhood sergeant Dan Lond, based at Pangbourne Police Station, said: “Drink-driving is not acceptable under any circumstances and I am pleased with this outcome.

“In this particular case, the defendant was intending to drive for less than one mile, which he could have quite easily walked.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Knives found and arrest made following 'stab night' fair fears

Knives found and arrest made following 'stab night' fair fears

'Stab night' fears for Newbury's Michaelmas Fair

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

Diversion after major crash in Aldermaston

Diversion after major crash in Aldermaston

Sainsbury's roundabout traffic lights to be switched on next week, as Market Street is shut

What new Market Street 'gateway' will look like from train station

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33